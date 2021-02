Weekly Baker Hughes rig count

Oil rigs 305 verse 306 last week. Estimate 309

Gas 91 vs. 90 last week. Est 90

Total rigs unchanged at 397.

The oil rig is the 1st since November 20. Weather could have been an influence. That may extend next week as well.









The price of crude oil for April delivery is trading down $-1.30 or -2.15% at $59.20