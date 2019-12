Oil rigs up 4 on the week

total rigs 799 versus 799 last week



oil rigs 667 versus 663 last week



gas rigs 129 versus 133 last week



Crude oil prices are trading at $60.04. That is up $0.87 or 1.47% on the day. The high price reached $60.48. The low price extended to $59.27.







The price of crude oil reached the highest level since September 17. Last week the price on Friday closed at $59.20. For the week, that equals a 1.41% gain