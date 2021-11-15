Bank of England's Bailey: Very uneasy about inflation situation

Highlights of Bank of England's Bailey's testimony
  • Very uneasy about inflation situation
  • November decision was a very close call
  • We now have much more two-sided risks
  • Labor market looks tight
  • Real puzzle we have is what happens at end of furlough scheme
  • Big question for me is that I think the situation is looking considerably tighter in labor market
  • Structure labor market is very different to 1970s
  • We are seeing increase in dispersion of wage settlements
  • Will be keeping an eye on tomorrow's labor market data
  • My statement October about a need to act on rates was deliberately conditional 
  • I was concerned that there was a view that the BOE was not focused on inflation
  • Critical that the may BOE made clear that the price the see of inflation for its policy decision
  • All meetings are in play for a rate rise 
  • Given very high of uncertainty in the economy, it would be hazardous to give specific forward guidance
  • We are in the price stability business
  • voted not to and QE early as that would raise question over whether BOE would complete future QE programmes
  • We don't see basic context of low interest rates changing
BOE Sauders (BOE dissenter for higher rates - Hawk):
  • No risk of a wage price spiral
  • Likelihood of a general pick up in inflation is high enough to justify raising rates now
  • We are not having a return of the 1970s in inflation
  • risk of delaying too long on raising rates is will have to go faster and further
From Bank of England's chief economist Pill
  • These are finally balance decisions from an individual's point of view
  • Agrees with Saunders about acting late, but also sees risks of acting prematurely
