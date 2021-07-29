Biden asks Congress to extend eviction moratorium

Looks to extend to the end of September.

Pres. Biden has asked Congress to extend eviction moratorium. The eviction moratorium was to end on August 1. Biden is petitioning for the moratorium two and at the end of September.





Also ending in September (at the start) are supplemental employment benefits that many argue have kept workers from entering the workforce. Many states have already stopped those benefits, but many are still paying.





Meanwhile, employers can't find enough workers despite raising wages (and with them prices). McDonalds announced yesterday that they have increase prices by 6%.





Needless to say, there are a lot of markets out of whack. It will be interesting to see how this proposal plays out.