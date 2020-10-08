Biden: Hopes debate panel bumps townhall debate to October 22

Biden responds to Trumps withdrawal from virtual debate.

Dem presidential candidate Biden is on the wires saying:

He hopes debate panel bumps the scheduled townhall debate from October 15 to October 22

He will take voter questions instead of debate Trump responds via a twitter post, that:









In a virtual debate, Biden would likely say he would not shut down the economy but work on slowing its spread He would not raise taxes for taxpayers below $400K. He would not get rid of the 2nd amendment rights, nor defund the police. Regarding suburbs, he would dismiss the comment as being racist and would likely pass on commenting on the Supreme Court.





Instead of debating, there is no debate....but there is twitter.



