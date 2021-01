Biden set to issue sweeping orders to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Biden to invoke orders to overhaul US approach to combat the virus crisis





Biden to sign order to give employers guidance on worker safety

Biden to sign order for studies to identify coronavirus treatments

Biden to create pandemic testing board, improve data collection

Biden to use Defense Production Act to boost vaccine, PPE, testing supplies

Biden to sign order on airport mask-wearing, air travel tests





Although Biden does promise to increase vaccine supply, the timeline in which the vaccine will be made available to the mass public is still relatively unknown for now. But he does pledge to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days, so we'll see.

He is expected to sign off on these orders today, reversing much of Trump's approach, according to the Bloomberg report which cites a Biden administration hearing.