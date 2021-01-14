Biden's aid plan may be about $2tln, up $700bn from the $1.3tn Schumer asked for 6 hours ago

Biden's stimulus plan is ballooning according to this item





An eye-watering jump to $2tln. This will give 'risk' a boost, but that will be offset by rising US yields .... recent moves suggest its the rising yields that'll impact most.

Combine the roll out of vaccinations with these huge levels of stimulus and the boost for the US economy will be substantial.

Plenty of Fed officials have been promoting talk of a tapering this year. How long can it be before rate hikes are considered (I am not suggesting this is imminent but US yields may very well do so).













CNN with the report citing two people briefed on the deliberations