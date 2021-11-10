Biden's calendar on Monday is filling up

Infrastructure bill signing and summit with Xi





President Biden will hold an infrastructure bill signing on Monday with members of both parties invited to attend.







Politico also reports that a virtual summit between Biden and Xi will take place Monday evening US time (early Tuesday in China). From Politico





The summit presents the biggest opportunity yet to reset the bilateral relationship. No major breakthroughs are expected on hot-button issues, including tensions over Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. But the meeting is likely to produce initiatives on a range of issues, including easing of visa restrictions, the creation of a bilateral nuclear weapons dialogue, and a possible framework to ease trade frictions to demonstrate bilateral resolve to move the relationship from confrontation to cooperation.



The summit should offer some warm-and-fuzzies on global growth for markets.