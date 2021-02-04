Biden’s nominee for Commerce sec has “no reason” to remove Huawei from restricted trade list

News on this crossed Wednesday on gated trade info sites; in a nutshell:

Gina Raimondo us President Biden’s pick for Commerce secretary

She said she has “no reason to believe” Chinese companies such as Huawei, ZTE and DJI should not be on the Bureau of Industry and Security’s Entity List

Raimondo expressed a similar view back on January 26 and reiterated her view in a response to post-hearing questions for the record.





As posted many, many times leading up to the US election, Trump took harsh decisions on China policy to basically silence from the other side. There is little support from the Democrat side to wind back too many of Trump's moves on China. Improving relations will be a slow process.



