BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Clients are confused, emotional amid pandemic

Fink says that investors are 'scrambling' looking for a place to put their money





More clients are leaning on the firm for help during the crisis

There's need for another round of fiscal stimulus

The crisis would end sooner if everyone wore a mask

The current financial situation is going to take many years to resolve He is commenting in an interview with CNBC after the firm reported earnings earlier, which beat out analyst forecasts with revenue topping estimates as well - a similar narrative to other financials that have reported earlier in the week.





As for his remarks above, it sums up how the market has been trading over the past few months. The fact that almost each and every day is being dictated by 'risk sentiment' shows that the market is pretty much captivated by emotional investing at this time.







