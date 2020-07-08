BoA note a 'death cross' for the USD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I can't say I have much time for the 'death cross' thingy, but still, if you are interested:

(ps. a Death Cross is when the 50-day MA crosses to underneath the 200-day moving average … or so I am told :-D )

BoA add that on  9 occasions since 1980 when the DC has occurred 8 times USD weakness followed.
---
I guess if you are looking for fundamentals to support a lower US dollar they are not difficult to come across:
  • the neglectful and inept government response to the coronavirus pandemic in the US 
  • the riots, which have since subsided
  • US election uncertainty
  • political fragmentation being stoked and accelerating
  • Europe is on a much better recovery path, positive for EUR/USD
 death cross


