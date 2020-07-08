BoA note a 'death cross' for the USD

I can't say I have much time for the 'death cross' thingy, but still, if you are interested:

(ps. a Death Cross is when the 50-day MA crosses to underneath the 200-day moving average … or so I am told :-D )





BoA add that on 9 occasions since 1980 when the DC has occurred 8 times USD weakness followed.

I guess if you are looking for fundamentals to support a lower US dollar they are not difficult to come across:

the neglectful and inept government response to the coronavirus pandemic in the US

the riots, which have since subsided

US election uncertainty

political fragmentation being stoked and accelerating

Europe is on a much better recovery path, positive for EUR/USD



