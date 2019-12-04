BOC rate decision, Markit services PMI and ISM nonmanufacturing index

What is on the economic schedule today

Canada labor productivity at 8:30 AM ET, estimates 0.2% versus 0.2% last quarter



Markit US services PMI for November (F), 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT 51.6 versus 51.6 preliminary

Markit US composite PMI for November (F), 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT last 51.9

Bank of Canada rate decision, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT, rate is expected to remain unchanged at 1.75%



US ISM nonmanufacturing index for November, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT, 54.5 versus 54.7 last



Weekly oil inventory data. Crude oil -1500K vs 1572K last week. Gasoline, estimate +2000K. Distillates, -500K. Below are the results from the private oil inventory data released near the end of the day yesterday



