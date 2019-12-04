BOC rate decision, Markit services PMI and ISM nonmanufacturing index

What is on the economic schedule today

  • Canada labor productivity at 8:30 AM ET, estimates 0.2% versus 0.2% last quarter
  • Markit US services PMI for November (F), 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT 51.6 versus 51.6 preliminary
  • Markit US composite PMI for November (F), 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT  last 51.9
  • Bank of Canada rate decision, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT, rate is expected to remain unchanged at 1.75%
  • US ISM nonmanufacturing index for November, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT, 54.5 versus 54.7 last
  • Weekly oil inventory data.  Crude oil -1500K vs 1572K last week.   Gasoline, estimate +2000K.  Distillates, -500K.  Below are the results from the private oil inventory data released near the end of the day yesterday
