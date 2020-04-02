Boeing initiates voluntary layoff plan
Boeing is offering voluntary buyouts to eligible employees
The official announcement confirms what was reported by Reuters earlier here.
The company says that they are doing this to respond to the economic fallout from the virus outbreak and says that it will take time for the industry to recover from the crisis.
They maintain that they will continue to recruit in some areas but it is aiming to reduce the need for other workforce actions with the above intiative.
The full press release can be found here.