BofA say a contested US election could slice 20% off stocks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BoA on a risk for the US election. 

  • A “landslide victory for either Trump or Biden and rapid election conclusion would likely be welcomed by markets while a severely contested election could see risk-off and drive 10-year rates materially lower” 
  • “If Trump leads on Election Day with a large backlog of absentee and mail-in ballots, stocks could see more volatility until more results come in” 

BoA citing 2000 - the S&P 500 sold off 5% before the Supreme Court called the election for George W. Bush on December 12

Info comes via Bloomberg, more at the link (may be gated)  

