BofA see gold to record highs - here are the levels they are watching
Via technical analysis from the bank (note from earlier this week)
- can hit record highs before the end of 2020, BoA looking at Q3
- eyeing the next resistance level at $1800
- thereafter the next breakout level at $1900
Currently:
- breakout occurring now ... eight week trading range
- has resumed higher
--
Separate Bank of America analysis does warn that gold is the fourth most-crowded trade (after US Treasuries, cash, and tech stocks)
I'm not sure why BoA are nominating the round numbers up above.