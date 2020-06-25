BofA see gold to record highs - here are the levels they are watching

Via technical analysis from the bank (note from earlier this week)

can hit record highs before the end of 2020, BoA looking at Q3

eyeing the next resistance level at $1800

thereafter the next breakout level at $1900

Currently:

breakout occurring now ... eight week trading range

has resumed higher

--

Separate Bank of America analysis does warn that gold is the fourth most-crowded trade (after US Treasuries, cash, and tech stocks)





I'm not sure why BoA are nominating the round numbers up above.







