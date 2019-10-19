BOJ reportedly may cut inflation forecast for the current fiscal year

Nikkei reports





That's not too surprising when you consider the data release above from Friday. The report here is saying that the BOJ is considering to lower its inflation forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 at its policy meeting later this month.





Noting that this is to reflect the impact of falling crude oil prices and a slower-than-anticipated recovery of the global economy.





Just something to take note ahead of the upcoming BOJ meeting on 30-31 October, whereby the central bank will be releasing their latest outlook report as well.



