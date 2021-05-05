Early study shows booster shot of Moderna vaccine effective against COVID-19 mutants
Some encouraging coronavirus vaccine news on the variant front.
Politico reports on a preliminary study booster shots. In brief:
- Moderna trial began in March
- dosing vaccinate volunteers with a booster shot of its original formula or a modified vaccine aimed at variant B.1.351
- the trial found that a booster dose of the variant-targeting formula was more effective than a booster of the original vaccine, but both raised antibody levels
- boosters appeared as safe as earlier shots
Here is the link to the Politico piece for more if you are interested in more.
Don't ask me for details, I am still awaiting my PhD in Pharmacology in the mail after I did a weekend course (on Twitter, natch).
;-)