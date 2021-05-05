Early study shows booster shot of Moderna vaccine effective against COVID-19 mutants

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some encouraging coronavirus vaccine news on the variant front.

Politico reports on a preliminary study booster shots. In brief:
  • Moderna trial began in March
  • dosing vaccinate volunteers with a booster shot of its original formula or a modified vaccine aimed at variant B.1.351
  • the trial found that a booster dose of the variant-targeting formula was more effective than a booster of the original vaccine, but both raised antibody levels
  • boosters appeared as safe as earlier shots
Here is the link to the Politico piece for more if you are interested in more. 
Don't ask me for details, I am still awaiting my PhD in Pharmacology in the mail after I did a weekend course (on Twitter, natch). 
;-) 

Some encouraging coronavirus vaccine news on the variant front.




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose