Early study shows booster shot of Moderna vaccine effective against COVID-19 mutants

Some encouraging coronavirus vaccine news on the variant front.

Politico reports on a preliminary study booster shots. In brief:

Moderna trial began in March

dosing vaccinate volunteers with a booster shot of its original formula or a modified vaccine aimed at variant B.1.351

the trial found that a booster dose of the variant-targeting formula was more effective than a booster of the original vaccine, but both raised antibody levels

boosters appeared as safe as earlier shots

Don't ask me for details, I am still awaiting my PhD in Pharmacology in the mail after I did a weekend course (on Twitter, natch).

