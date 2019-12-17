Boris Johnson reportedly weighs structural overhaul of the House of Lords

Johnson is said to consider radical plans to reform the House of Lords









This is said to be part of a constitutional overhaul aimed at strengthening the UK and also countering the rise of Scottish nationalism - as the threat of a second Scottish referendum has increased after the election last week.





For some context, the SNP won 48 of Scotland's 59 seats and are are pushing for a second independence referendum - which will pose to be a major issue for Johnson.





The full report can be found here





This isn't the first time the government has tried to try and push changes to the House of Lords and it certainly won't be the last. It is an ambitious project and one that may take several years to see any noticeable and major changes to the political landscape.







ForexLive

In the long run, this is all about trying to stamp his mark in the history of UK politics. But first and foremost, let's see if he can deliver on Brexit by the end of next year.

The FT is reporting that Johnson is considering the membership and role of the House of Lords, with discussions among government insiders involving whether or not the Lords should have directly or indirectly elected members.