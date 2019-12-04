Boris Johnson to reveal his plan for his first 100 days on Thursday. Here's what it will include

Johnson will try to gain points by laying out a plan





ITV's Paul Brand reports that it will include:





Leaving EU by Jan 31



hold Queen's Speech on Dec 19



hold post-Brexit budget in Feb

The Queen's speech will include:

Enshrining extra NHS funding in law

Terrorists jailed for 14 years+

Increasing funding for schools

Making migrants pay more to use the NHS



A separate report from The Telegraph says Johnson will pledge a £200 tax cut .





Labour countered that Conservatives have had years to implement all those promises.



