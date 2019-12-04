Boris Johnson to reveal his plan for his first 100 days on Thursday. Here's what it will include
Johnson will try to gain points by laying out a plan
ITV's Paul Brand reports that it will include:
- Leaving EU by Jan 31
- hold Queen's Speech on Dec 19
- hold post-Brexit budget in Feb
- Enshrining extra NHS funding in law
- Terrorists jailed for 14 years+
- Increasing funding for schools
- Making migrants pay more to use the NHS
A separate report from The Telegraph says Johnson will pledge a £200 tax cut.
Labour countered that Conservatives have had years to implement all those promises.
"The Tories have had 3,494 days in office, and in those days we've seen child poverty soar, rising homelessness, rising food bank use, and violent crime is up too," said Labour's election campaign chief Andrew Gwynne.