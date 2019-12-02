Brazil Foreign Minister: Country intalks with different US authorities about still tariffs

Brazil Foreign Minister Araujo speaking
The Brazilian Foreign Minister Araujo is speaking on the US tariffs on steel and aluminum announced by Pres. Trump earlier this morning. The tweet helped to weaken stocks today:
He said:
- Country is in talks with different US authorities about steel tariffs
- Not worried about potential steel tariffs, issue will not prevent country from seeking a deeper relationship with the US
Finance minister speaking positively about the restoring of US tariffs on steel and aluminum.