Breaking - US Federal government coronavirus relief package has been delayed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

While the US House of Representatives is expected to pass a coronavirus relief bill Thursday evening US time the Senate will not

  • the Senate just closed up for the week despite the work being done on the bill
  • Which Means that final action on any bill will be delayed until next week


