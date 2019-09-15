Brexit - BCC cuts 2019 UK GDP forecast o +1.2% from +1.3%, 2020 lowered also

British Chambers of Commerce cut its forecast for economic growth this year and next

Citing:
  • slower global economy
  • U.S.-China trade tensions
  • persistent drag from Brexit
Growth forecast for this year to 1.2% from its June forecast of 1.3%
  • 2020 to 0.8% from 1.0
  • "Our latest forecast shows a number of warning lights are flashing for the UK economy, even if we are able to avoid a messy and disorderly exit from the EU in just a few weeks' time," BCC director general Adam Marshall said.
