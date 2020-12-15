Brexit: Big buss in last hour among Tory MPS, heading toward Brexit deal

As per political editor BBC Newsnight

The political editor of BBC Newsnight is on the wires saying:

The big buzz in the last hour among Tory MPs is that the UK is heading towards a Brexit deal

veteran Brexit tears are being told that their concerns have been addressed. The key issue is over the level playing field - a mechanism in which EU and UK would observe common rules but in a way that would respect sovereignty.

The GBPUSD has moved to new session high and test the swing area between 1.3429 and 1.34449 ( see earlier post ). A move above that level with momentum would have traders targeting the high from Wednesday at 1.34772. Above that the high from December 3 at 1.34993 and the high from December 4 at 1.35387 are the next upside targets. Support now comes in near the 1.3400 level. That is near a lower swing area that was holding resistance until the recent run higher. Note also that the 200 hour moving average held support on the dip in the New York session. Bullish.







