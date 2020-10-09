Brexit: EU's Barnier to return to Brussels shortly after morning meeting with UK's Frost

Reuters reports, citing an EU official on the matter

It looks like today's talks aren't going to last that long, so I'm not sure if that can be taken as a positive sign given how recent developments are going. Either way, there will be no official statements from both sides as negotiations this week are "informal".





There will be more talks again next week, before we get to the European Council meeting on 15-16 October. Tick tock, tick tock.



