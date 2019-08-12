Brexit: Labour still playing coy on possibly calling for no-confidence vote

Labour shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, says "it is an option"









One of the things that was expected when Johnson took premiership was for Labour to call an immediate no-confidence vote against the government. But so far, they're holding back on that with little indication that we could see one even after the summer break.







ForexLive

That said, this will be one to watch out for in the coming weeks just in case.

Adding that if they were to go to such a vote, they would want to know that they can win it before proceeding. When pressed further on the matter, she remarked: "Who has confidence in Johnson's government?"