Brexit: Labour still playing coy on possibly calling for no-confidence vote

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Labour shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, says "it is an option"

Brexit vote
Adding that if they were to go to such a vote, they would want to know that they can win it before proceeding. When pressed further on the matter, she remarked: "Who has confidence in Johnson's government?"

One of the things that was expected when Johnson took premiership was for Labour to call an immediate no-confidence vote against the government. But so far, they're holding back on that with little indication that we could see one even after the summer break.

That said, this will be one to watch out for in the coming weeks just in case.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose