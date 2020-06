Brexit negotiations only to enter "hot phase" in September - German government document

Germany expects Brexit negotiations to drag out longer into September









This sort of runs against the narrative from the high-level meeting this week that both sides are said to be "close" to finding some room for compromise, with UK prime minister Johnson suggesting that a deal could be seen even in July with "a bit of oomph".





But as we have come to learn with all things Brexit, the can being kicked down the road is always almost certainly the most plausible outcome if anything else.







For some context, the European Commission has already outlined negotiating rounds from July all the way through to September last week here

Reuters is reporting on the matter, citing a German government document, in saying that negotiations are only to enter a "hot phase" in September as the UK is mainly building pressure in negotiations and hoping to achieve "last-minute success" in talks.