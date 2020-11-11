Brexit: Progress being made on dispute mechanism but 'serious problem' still persists

This has been the catchphrase for Brexit negotiations since the beginning

That is to see reports and remarks about "progress being made" but there still being key issues that both sides are not able to work through.





The latest update comes from Daily Express' Brussels correspondent, Joe Barnes, who reports that (bolding what I feel is relevant):





1/ The EU has agreed to water down its demands for 'cross retaliation' clauses as part of the governance talks. Michel Barnier has accepted that police and judicial cooperation should be exempt from the cross-retaliatory tools in any post-Brexit trade and security deal.



2/ The UK is pushing back against EU plans for an extensive dispute settlement clause that would allow for 'cross suspension' across the Brexit deal, for example a row over fisheries could see tariffs slapped on cars if arbitration fails.



3/ British negotiators have accepted the dispute settlement for goods and services, but not the level-playing field and fisheries, according to EU sources. The EU wants fish, energy, goods, services, road & air transport and the LPF covered by the mechanism.



4/ However, progress is being made. There is a joint text being drawn up. But it's still described as a 'serious problem' by EU sources close to the talks. 'The UK has refused a dispute settlement mechanism that is robust and obligatory for all areas,' one said.

Much like everything else, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Sure, there is some encouragement as both sides try to bend their red lines a little but when it is time to get serious, neither has the will to cross those lines - at least not yet.



