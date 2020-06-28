Brexit UK-EU trade talks to enter an 'intensive phase' from today

David Frost is the UK's chief Brexit negotiator. He arrived in Brussels on Sunday with a team of around 20 negotiators.

The UK Telegraph reports this part of an ' intensive phase' in talks with the European Union over a trade agreement.





The Tele also says the UK negotiators are set to tell their EU counterparts the UK can can reach a 'broad outline' of Brexit political agreement over summer.





Huh.





Thing is, a broad outline won't cut it, these guys need to get a solid deal in place. Still, a 'broad outline' is better than nothing. Heads up for the headlines to follow today I suggest.











