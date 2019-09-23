Brexit - UK govt official says Nth Ireland only backstop not acceptable

UK govt official says prime minister was clear in meeting with EU's Tusk that a Northern Ireland only backstop was not a solution that UK govt could accept

says we believe we have put forward detailed proposals and have made a move to get process moving along

says what we are looking to see from the EU is that they are prepared to engage seriously with these ideas





Negotiations remain stuck on the issue of the backstop and alternatives. As pointed out multiple times over a loooooooooooong period of time, this is an intractable issue unless once side gives in and compromises. Or a no-deal exit.