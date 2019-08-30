Brexit: UK's Raab and Ireland's Coveney said to have held a meeting earlier today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Both parties sat down for a 45-minute meeting on the fringes of the EU Helsinki summit earlier today

It is said that in the meeting, Coveney urged the UK to bring forward any viable alternatives to the backstop as soon as possible while also reiterating that the Brexit withdrawal agreement is not up for renegotiation.

That's mainly a reiteration of the current standoff between the two sides. The pound continues to hold more resilient on the day with cable sitting near flat levels around 1.2185.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose