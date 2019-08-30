Brexit: UK's Raab and Ireland's Coveney said to have held a meeting earlier today

Both parties sat down for a 45-minute meeting on the fringes of the EU Helsinki summit earlier today







ForexLive

That's mainly a reiteration of the current standoff between the two sides. The pound continues to hold more resilient on the day with cable sitting near flat levels around 1.2185.

It is said that in the meeting, Coveney urged the UK to bring forward any viable alternatives to the backstop as soon as possible while also reiterating that the Brexit withdrawal agreement is not up for renegotiation.