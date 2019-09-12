Brexit: What has Cummings got up his sleeve?

Via Reuters









Is there a grand strategy for PM Johnson to deliver on his 31 October 'do or die' leave date?

One question mark is will Dominic Cummings have a plan to help Johnson deliver his Brexit deadline? Cummings is reported to have a reputation as a 'ruthless strategist who cares little for the conventions of traditional British politics'. He sounds just the man to shake the Brexit deadlock, so ss the market sit atop of a mildly risk on malaise, have a look here below at the Reuters article. Always nice to speculate on some Brexit related subterfuge to close the session. ;-)



