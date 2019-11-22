Bridgewater makes a $1.5 billion bet against the stock market

Huge trade was assembled over months

Ray Dalio's Bridgewater has bet around $1.5 billion that stock markets around the world will fall by March, according to the WSJ.





The report says the shorts will pay off if the S&P 500 or Euro Stoxx 50 decline and is mostly composed of puts that expire in March and are tied to around $100 billion worth of the indexes.





The trade is only a small part of the $150 billion in assets under management at the firm.



