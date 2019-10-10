Britain is proposing a pared down free-trade agreement to end Brexit stalemate
Sky News is reporting...
According to Sky News, Britain is proposing a pared down free-trade agreement to end the Brexit stalemate and get a deal done by the end of October. This is according to sources in Brussels.
- The offer is to switch away from a fully formed withdrawal agreement and in stead put the focus on a more limited free-trade agreement
According to the report, although a limited free-trade agreement does not resolve all the issues, the insiders have said that is cleaner and more straightforward and that it could form the foundation for a more wide ranging deal.
The feeling is that backing by Irish PM Varadkar is crucial in persuading the EU to support a deal.