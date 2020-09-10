ByteDance is likely to miss US deadline for TikTok sale - report

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter





The report says that ByteDance is poised to miss the Trump administration deadline for the sale of its US TikTok operations, which is set for 20 September.

The sources cited say that ByteDance needs a longer timeframe to nail down any agreement with US bidders because of the regulatory review being conducted by Beijing, after having introduced new rules on certain technology sales/transfers here





This will just add to further strains in the relationship between the two countries, so just be mindful of the developments moving forward.



