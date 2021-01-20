Calendar of events and releases in the Asian session

Australia employment change. BOJ





The list of events and releases include:

Private oil inventory data will be released at the 4:30 PM ET/2130 GMT. Oil inventories are supposed to have a draw of -1.2 million barrels. Gasoline inventories are expected to show a build of 2.8 million barrels. Distillates are expected to show a gain of 1.2 million barrels

New Zealand Net Migration statistics for the month of November. 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT. The prior report showed a gain of 884

Japan Trade balance for the month of December. 6:50 PM ET/2350 GMT. The trade balance is expected to come in at ¥930.5 billion. That is an increase from the ¥366.1 billion in November. The adjuster trade balance is expected to come in at ¥719.2 billion vs. ¥570.2 billion in November. Exports are expected to increase by 2.4% vs. -4.2% last month. Imports are expected to decline by -13.9% vs. -11.1% last month

Australia consumer inflation expectations for January. 7 PM ET/0000 GMT. Last month the data showed an increase of 3.5%

Australian employment statistics for December: 7:30 PM ET/0030 GMT. Employment change expected to increase by 50 K vs. 90 K last month. Unemployment rate expected at 6.7% vs. 6.8% last month. Full-time employment last month came in at 84.2K. Part-time employment rose by 5.8 K. The participation rate is expected to tick up to 66.2% from 66.1% last month



Bank of Japan monetary policy statement. No scheduled time for the release. The central banks it is expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at -0.10%.. The bank has said that that "the economy has picked up although the remains in a severe situation". Economists see the economic impact from the latest state of emergency may be less severe than the previous one in April.. Japan's economy is expected to shrink -5.5% in fiscal 2020 (ending in March) and expand 3.6% in fiscal 2021 (according to BOJ projections in October). The CPI excluding fresh food prices expected to fall -0.6% in fiscal 2020, but is expected to rise by 0.4% in 2001. That is well below the 2% target. The BOJ watchers are speculating that the bank wants to scale back its buying of exchange traded funds from ¥12 trillion a year. The Bank of Japan is the largest holder of Japanese equities

The schedule is pretty heavy in the Asian session today with Australia's employment statistics and the BOJ completing their two-day meeting and announcing the latest Outlook report and Monetary Policy statement.