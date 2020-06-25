California coronavirus cases 5349 vs 7149 a day ago

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest coronavirus stats from California

The latest coronavirus stats from California
  • Yesterday was 7149
  • Prior day was 5019
  • One week ago was 4084
This is a sharp drop from a day ago but it's still the second-highest day on record. I believe that puts California above 200,000 total cases.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose