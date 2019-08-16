Can markets keep the calm today?

That will be the key question that traders will have to answer

S&P 500 futures are up by 0.6% near the highs for the day currently as markets are exuding more calm after a tumultuous day yesterday.





Asian equities are able to squeeze in some gains as well amid the slightly improved risk mood but I reckon traders shouldn't get too carried away just yet.





There isn't much on the economic calendar to really shake things up so expect the ebb and flow to continue to be the key factor driving trading sentiment today. As such, the main focus will be on the risk mood and any headlines that could potentially impact it.





Once again, I would advocate for paying attention to the push and pull between the equity and bond market. Right now, Treasuries are weaker (siding with the mood in stocks) as 30-year yields are moving back towards 2%:







