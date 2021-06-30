Canada April GDP -0.3% m/m vs -0.8% expected

April prelim estimate from Statistics Canada was -0.8% m/m

First decline in 12 months



Prior was +1.1%

Q1 GDP was +5.6% annualized

Q2 GDP was 9.6% annualized

May prelim GDP -0.3%

Full report



Total Canadian economic activity is about 1% below Feb 2020, when the pandemic began. This is an encouraging report because there were some tight lockdowns in April, May and most of June. Retail trade fell 5.5% in April as 10 of 12 subsectors were down.





It's no surprise that a positive push came from construction, which rose 2.4% in the month on the housing boom.





I would have expected some CAD strength on this report but it's not happening as month-end flows dominate. A wave of USD buying is coming through the market at the moment and that's pushed USD/CAD slightly higher.

