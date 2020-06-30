Canada April GDP -11.6% vs -12.2% m/m expected

Author: Adam Button

Canada April 2020 GDP data

Canada April GDP
  • Worst month on record
  • March was -7.2 m/m (revised to -7.5%)
  • GDP contracts 17.1% y/y vs -17.1% expected
  • Through March, GDP contracted 5.8% y/y
  • Flash May estimate +3.0% m/m
  • Manufacturing sector -22.5% in April
  • Construction sector -22.9%
  • Retail trade -22.9%
  • Transportation and warehousing -23.1%
  • Accommodation and food services sector -42.4% in April and -64% from Feb
The headline beat is matched by the prior revision and that put the y/y in-line with expectations. In any case, a decade of GDP growth has been wiped out in two months.

The Canadian dollar took the report in stride and was largely unchanged.

