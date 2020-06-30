Canada April GDP -11.6% vs -12.2% m/m expected

Worst month on record



March was -7.2 m/m (revised to -7.5%)



GDP contracts 17.1% y/y vs -17.1% expected

Through March, GDP contracted 5.8% y/y

Flash May estimate +3.0% m/m

Manufacturing sector -22.5% in April

Construction sector -22.9%

Retail trade -22.9%

Transportation and warehousing -23.1%

Accommodation and food services sector -42.4% in April and -64% from Feb



The headline beat is matched by the prior revision and that put the y/y in-line with expectations. In any case, a decade of GDP growth has been wiped out in two months.





The Canadian dollar took the report in stride and was largely unchanged.

