Canada April wholesale sales +0.4% vs -0.9% expected

Canada April wholesale sales data





Prior was +2.8%

Sales up in 3 of the past 4 months

Volumes fell 0.2%

Building materials +8.7% to record

Sales of vehicles and parts fell 4.4% on chip shortage

Inventories unchanged

Inventory to sales ratio unchanged at 1.31



The chip shortage and other bottlenecks makes it tough to forecast sales and demand going forward but you have to assume that auto demand will remain, it will just be spread out over a longer period.





The larger headwind may be in building materials where there are signs that real estate and renos are cooling.





