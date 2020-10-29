Canada considering up to CAD20 bn in annual permanent spending for new programs

Bloomberg with the report on proposals in Canada, citing a senior government official. 

  • Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s fiscal statement at the end of November could include details on government funding plans for child care, prescription drugs and other long-term priorities that will be structural in nature
  • new spending would represent just under 1% of economic output -- a fraction of pandemic-related expenditures.
USD/CAD is little changed 
