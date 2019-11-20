Canada CPI, oil inventories and the FOMC minutes are on the agenda

What's coming up in North American trade





The Bank of Canada is one of the most-intriguing central banks at the moment as we count down to the December 4 meeting. The OIS market is pricing in a 28% chance of a rate cut, rising to 50% in January.





A big deciding point for that meeting is today's CPI report. The headline is forecast at 1.9% y/y and 0.3% m/m. Estimates on the y/y number range from 1.7%-2.1%.



The BOC watches three core measures that are expected to range from 1.9% to 2.2%. Even a one-tick miss would tilt the odds one way or the other. Preview from Eamonn here





For USD traders, the schedule is light until the FOMC minutes at 1700 GMT. I don't see any scope for a big dollar move but I will be looking for headlines that might indicate how aggressively the Fed would act if the trade war went off the rails.



