Canada international merchandise trade for October -3.76B vs. -3.1B estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Canada international merchandise trade data for October 2020

  • prior report
  • trade balance -3.76 billion vs. -3.82 billion last month
  • trade surplus with the US of 3.05 billion vs. 1.69 billion in September
  • China trade deficit of -2.53 billion vs. -1.46 billion and September
  • total exports 46.47 billion vs. 45.48 billion last month. Up 2.2%
  • total imports 50.23 billion vs. 49.3 billion last month. Up 1.9%
  • energy exports increase 7.8%, down -28.5% year on year
  • 9 energy exports increase 1.3%, up 0.6% year on year
  • largest upside contributor to exports was consumer goods 
  • largest downside contributor to exports was motor vehicle
  • imports of machinery and equipment rose by 3.9%, -2.9% year on year
Canada international trade deficit
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose