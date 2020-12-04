Canada international merchandise trade for October -3.76B vs. -3.1B estimate
Canada international merchandise trade data for October 2020
- prior report
- trade balance -3.76 billion vs. -3.82 billion last month
- trade surplus with the US of 3.05 billion vs. 1.69 billion in September
- China trade deficit of -2.53 billion vs. -1.46 billion and September
- total exports 46.47 billion vs. 45.48 billion last month. Up 2.2%
- total imports 50.23 billion vs. 49.3 billion last month. Up 1.9%
- energy exports increase 7.8%, down -28.5% year on year
- 9 energy exports increase 1.3%, up 0.6% year on year
- largest upside contributor to exports was consumer goods
- largest downside contributor to exports was motor vehicle
- imports of machinery and equipment rose by 3.9%, -2.9% year on year