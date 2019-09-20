Canada July retail sales +0.4% vs +0.6% expected
Canada July 2019 retail sales data:
- Prior was 0.0% (revised to -0.1%)
- Ex autos -0.1% vs +0.3% expected
- Prior ex-autos was +0.9%
The headlines are poor and erase some of the positive sentiment from the surprising strength in June.
Details:
- Ex autos and gas -0.1% vs +1.7% prior
- Gas station sales +0.3% vs -3.4% prior
- Building materials -3.2% vs +6% prior
- Sales were up in 6 of 11 subsectors
- Full report
USD/CAD has jumped on the headlines to hit 1.3292 from 1.3266.