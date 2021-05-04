Canada March building permits +5.7% vs +1.5% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian March 2021 building permits:

Canada March building permits
  • Third consecutive monthly record
  • Prior was +2.1%
  • Residential +15.9%
  • Multi-family +24.5%
  • Single family +7.6%
  • Non-residential -15.6%
  • Q1 +12.7%
The drop in non-residential permits comes after a big bump in February that was related to new care facility permits. Commercial permits are a bit worrisome though, down about 25% from 2019 and 4.0% compared to last March. That could reflect worry about the economy or e-commerce.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose