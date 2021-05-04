Canada March building permits +5.7% vs +1.5% expected
Canadian March 2021 building permits:
- Third consecutive monthly record
- Prior was +2.1%
- Residential +15.9%
- Multi-family +24.5%
- Single family +7.6%
- Non-residential -15.6%
- Q1 +12.7%
The drop in non-residential permits comes after a big bump in February that was related to new care facility permits. Commercial permits are a bit worrisome though, down about 25% from 2019 and 4.0% compared to last March. That could reflect worry about the economy or e-commerce.