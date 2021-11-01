Canada October Markit manufacturing PMI 57.7 vs 57.2 expected

Prior was 57.0

16 consecutive months above 50

"Central to growth was a sharp upsurge in new orders amid improvements in domestic demand"

Exports best since May 2018

Lead times hit survey high

Prices remain extremely elevated but were below Sept's record. "Material shortages, especially for metals, packaging, and electronic components, drove the uptick"

Business confidence at highest levels since April 2018

This is why the BOC's job is tough right now. The GDP numbers last week were surprisingly soft but surveys continue to show both growth and inflation.







