Canada retail sales for June 23.7% vs. 24.5% estimate

Canada retail sales for June 2020

  • retail sales 23.7% vs. 24.5% estimate. That is up from the 18.7% preliminary gain seen in May which was revised to 21.2%
  • Ex autos showed a 15.7% increase vs. 14.9% estimate. That is up from 10.6% in May which was revised higher to 11.8%
  • retail sales in June were 1.3% higher than February levels as more regions moved to reopen their economies
  • growth was primary led by motor vehicles and part dealers at +53.4%
  • gasoline sales were up 26.3%
  • health and personal care stores were up 11.7%
  • general merchandise stores were up 8.6%
  • electronic and point stores rose 4.4%
  • food and beverage rose 1.5%
  • clothing retail posted a 142.3% gain as stores reopened
  • furniture and home furnishings rose to 70.9%
  • building materials and garden equipment rose 13%
  • sporting goods, hobbies, book and music stores increase by 64.9%
  • retail sales volume terms were up 22.9%
  • proximally 9% of retailers were closed during June
  • Given the rapidly evolving economic situation statistics Canada is providing a advanced estimate of July sales of 0.7%. 
The day that is somewhat old going back to June and certainly reflects the reopening of the economy in a big way.  The preliminary estimate for July showing a 0.7% gain may start to smooth out the data going forward (at least for the time being).

