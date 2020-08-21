Canada retail sales for June 23.7% vs. 24.5% estimate

retail sales 23.7% vs. 24.5% estimate. That is up from the 18.7% preliminary gain seen in May which was revised to 21.2%



Ex autos showed a 15.7% increase vs. 14.9% estimate. That is up from 10.6% in May which was revised higher to 11.8%

retail sales in June were 1.3% higher than February levels as more regions moved to reopen their economies



growth was primary led by motor vehicles and part dealers at +53.4%



gasoline sales were up 26.3%



health and personal care stores were up 11.7%



general merchandise stores were up 8.6%



electronic and point stores rose 4.4%



food and beverage rose 1.5%



clothing retail posted a 142.3% gain as stores reopened



furniture and home furnishings rose to 70.9%



building materials and garden equipment rose 13%



sporting goods, hobbies, book and music stores increase by 64.9%



retail sales volume terms were up 22.9%



proximally 9% of retailers were closed during June



Given the rapidly evolving economic situation statistics Canada is providing a advanced estimate of July sales of 0.7%.



The day that is somewhat old going back to June and certainly reflects the reopening of the economy in a big way. The preliminary estimate for July showing a 0.7% gain may start to smooth out the data going forward (at least for the time being).