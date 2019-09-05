CBI: Companies unable to pursue productive investment until a Brexit deal is agreed

Comments by the Confederation of British Industry

The business lobby is lamenting that companies will continue to have to divert billions of pounds from productive investment to no-deal Brexit preparations until a deal can be agreed between the UK and the EU.

Yep, and this is one of the reasons why the UK economy is on the brink of a technical recession as business investment has fallen in five of the last six quarters since last year:

UK total business investment

