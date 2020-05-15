CFTC commitments of traders. Little change in the speculative positions this week
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending May 12, 2020
- EUR long 78K vs 76K long last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- GBP short 14K vs 12K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- JPY long 28K vs 27K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CHF long 7K vs 8K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- AUD short 35k vs 33K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- NZD short 16K vs 15K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- CAD short 32k vs 32K short last week. Unchanged for the week
Highlights for the week:
- The EUR longs remain the largest of the major currencies and steady in a 77K to 87K range (over the last 5 weeks).
- The speculative positions were pretty much unchanged from last week. The biggest change were 2K changes in EUR, GBP, and AUD.