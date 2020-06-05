CFTC commitments of traders. EUR longs increase.
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending May 26, 2020
- Prior week
- EUR long 81K vs 75K long last week. Longs increased by 6K
- GBP short 36K vs 22K short last week. Shorts increased by 14K
- JPY long 33K vs 35K long last week. Longs trimmed by 2K
- CHF long 9K vs 9K long last week. Unchanged
- AUD short 41k vs 40K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- NZD short 13K vs 15K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- CAD short 33k vs 34K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
Highlights:
- EUR longs are the largest speculative position again at long 81K
- GBP shorts saw the largest change with the shorts increasing by 14 K
- other changes in speculative positions were modest (unchanged to 2K).